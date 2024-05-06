Sweetwater County Commissioners to Review Capital Funding Requests for FY25

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County commissioners will review the capital funding requests for the upcoming fiscal year during their meeting Tuesday morning.

The requests being reviewed includes all FY25 capital requests from both the core county departments and the component units. The core county requests total $11,848,174, and the total requests for the component units is $1,706,022. This makes the total amount of capital requests $13,554,196.

During the meeting, Castle Rock Hospital District CEO Bailie Dockter will also give an update on county ambulance services. According to CRHD’s call log, they went on 1,202 runs from Jan. 1 to March 31. The average time from when they got the 911 call to when they arrived on scene was 8.44 minutes.

Additionally, CRHD ambulance employees worked 16,047.64 hours from Jan. 24 to March 24.

To close out the meeting, the commissioners will select three recipients for the Sweetwater County Commissioner Scholarship Award.

The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse. The meeting can be attended in person or online via YouTube. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.