Sweetwater County Community Diaper Bank Expands to Wamsutter

SOUTHWEST WYOMING– United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) announced its expansion of their Sweetwater County Community Diaper Bank into Wamsutter, Wyoming.

The Wamsutter Community Diaper Pantry began distributions on November 4, 2019 from the Wamsutter Community Health Center located at 401 Fultz Dr. Diaper distribution will be available between the hours of 9 am to 3 pm, Monday through Thursday.

This expansion is made possible through UWSW’s partnership with Wamsutter Community Health Center. The health center is providing in-kind storage and office space for distribution. Families in need can receive one package of diapers per child, up to two times per month. This is a free service for families experiencing financial hardship; there are no income requirements.

“The town of Wamsutter is in a unique position. While it sits in Sweetwater County, those experiencing financial hardship lack the resources to drive 67 miles to access Sweetwater County services, which is the real issue. Not only is there not access to services, there is not even a grocery store,” stated Shelley Richno, Community Impact Coordinator, UWSW, “Families need diapers. With no government assistance programs for diapers, the Community Diaper Pantry is a way the community can help.”

UWSW worked to expand the Community Diaper Bank after attending a town-hall meeting in Wamsutter where Wamsutter’s community needs were discussed. “It was brought to our attention by several concerned citizens, that purchasing diapers or other basic needs, like food, is something that families have to choose between when their funds are low,” said Richno.

To be defined as experiencing diaper need, a family falls into at least one of three statements: the household doesn’t have enough diapers; it finds it difficult to afford diapers; and it frequently finds itself running out of diapers. In 2018, the average household in need fell short of 19 diapers each month.

The Sweetwater County Community Diaper Bank was established under UWSW’s basic needs, where it then became a member of the National Diaper Bank Network. The Community Diaper Bank program helps families who are struggling to meet their child’s diaper need by providing a reliable source of diapers. Richno stated that babies without clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks and less likely accepted to daycares, leaving parents unable to attend work or school.

If you have any questions about this program, or would like to make a donation please contact Shelley Richno at 362-5003 or by email at srichno@swunitedway.org.