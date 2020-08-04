Sweetwater County Conservation District Gives Grant to Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recently received a $5,000 Community Enhancement Grant from the Sweetwater County Conservation District to fund two endeavors.

The first component was to purchase educational material racks to display brochures that promote the exploration and protection of the incredible outdoor wonders of Sweetwater County at the new “Explore Rock Springs & Green River Visitor Center”.

The second component was to fund replacement landscaping materials for the Exit 102 and Exit 107 gateway entrances into Rock Springs, Wyoming off Interstate 80.

“By beautifying the natural landscape of these gateway entrances, we are able to provide a critical first impression to visitors as well as convey a sense of “pride of place” for local residents as well,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.





Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism would like to thank the Sweetwater County Conservation District for their assistance with these projects and their commitment to the conservation of the beautiful landscape in Sweetwater County.