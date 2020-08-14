Sweetwater County COVID-19 Numbers Rise Slightly

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers rose slightly throughout the week.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) August 14 report, the state currently has 2,694 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,222 positive case recoveries for a total of 472 active cases, 489 probable cases with 419 probable recoveries and 30 deaths. Active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.
Since Monday, the state has seen an increase of 32 COVID-19 cases with 35 positive case recoveries. A total 85,877 tests have been completed in the state.
For Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows there are 256 positive cases with 250 recoveries and 6 active cases, 15 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 7,218 tests.
Since Monday, the County has seen an increase of five COVID-19 positive cases, two positive case recoveries.
THE LATEST COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS NEWS & INFO FROM THE WYOMING DEPT. OF HEALTH
What to do if you feel sick: If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms, please call your primary care provider or seek medical attention.
Please follow these tips to slow the spread of this virus:
- Social Distancing – Stay 6 feet apart from others and
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds regularly. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue if you sneeze or cough and then throw the tissue away. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into the inside of your elbow.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched areas. For example: door knobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, tables, keyboards, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose with unwashed hands.
For current news, updates, closures and resources, please visit our COVID-19 Coronavirus page here.