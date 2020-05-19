Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 18

GREEN RIVER — For the next two weeks, Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election.
Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.
Since May 14, three candidates have already decided to run for a seat on the Sweetwater County Commission.
According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.
May 14-18 Candidate Filings
Sweetwater County Commissioner
Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld
Republican, Mark Peterson
Republican, Mary Thoman
Green River City Council
Ward 1
Sherry Bushman
Wamsutter Town Council
Sally Garwood
