Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 18

GREEN RIVER — For the next two weeks, Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election.

Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.

Since May 14, three candidates have already decided to run for a seat on the Sweetwater County Commission.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.

May 14-18 Candidate Filings

Sweetwater County Commissioner

Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld

Republican, Mark Peterson

Republican, Mary Thoman

Green River City Council

Ward 1

Sherry Bushman

Wamsutter Town Council

Sally Garwood