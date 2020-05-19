#CELEBRATE2020 Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 18

Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 18

GREEN RIVER — For the next two weeks, Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election.

Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.

Since May 14, three candidates have already decided to run for a seat on the Sweetwater County Commission.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.

May 14-18 Candidate Filings

Sweetwater County Commissioner

Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld

Republican, Mark Peterson

Republican, Mary Thoman

Green River City Council
Ward 1

Sherry Bushman

Wamsutter Town Council

Sally Garwood

Announce your 2020 campaign for public office on SweetwaterNOW by emailing us your announcement and photo to news@sweetwaternow.com

Related Articles

Green River Considers Entering into an Agreement for Stormwater System Improvements

Green River Considers Entering into an Agreement for Stormwater System Improvements

COVID-19 Update May 18, 2020: Three More Deaths Recorded

COVID-19 Update May 18, 2020: Three More Deaths Recorded

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Election Directives from State

Sweetwater County Commissioners to Discuss Election Directives from State

Wyoming COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Increase to 577, 504 Recovered, 10 Confirmed Deaths

Wyoming COVID-19 Update: Positive Cases Increase to 577, 504 Recovered, 10 Confirmed Deaths