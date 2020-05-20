Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 20

Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 20

GREEN RIVER — For the next two weeks, Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election.

Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

May 20 Candidate Filings

Sweetwater County Commissioner
(4 years)

May 18
Republican, Mary Thoman

May 15
Republican, Mark Peterson

May 14
Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld

Green River City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)

May 15
Sherry Bushman

Green River City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)

May 19
Robert Berg

Rock Springs City Council
Ward 2 (4 years)

May 18
Rob Zotti

Wamsutter Town Council
(4 years)

May 14
Sally Garwood

Announce your 2020 campaign for public office on SweetwaterNOW by emailing us your announcement and photo to news@sweetwaternow.com

Related Articles

City of Rock Springs Reminds Candidates about Political Sign Protocols

City of Rock Springs Reminds Candidates about Political Sign Protocols

House District 60 Rep John Freeman Decides Against Sixth Legislative Term

House District 60 Rep John Freeman Decides Against Sixth Legislative Term

Wyoming’s COVID-19 Confirmed Positive Cases near 600, 11 Deaths Reported

Wyoming’s COVID-19 Confirmed Positive Cases near 600, 11 Deaths Reported

RSPD Seeks Public Assistance Identifying a Larceny Suspect

RSPD Seeks Public Assistance Identifying a Larceny Suspect