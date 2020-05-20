Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 20

GREEN RIVER — For the next two weeks, Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election.

Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.

May 20 Candidate Filings

Sweetwater County Commissioner

(4 years)

May 18

Republican, Mary Thoman

May 15

Republican, Mark Peterson

May 14

Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld

Green River City Council

Ward 1 (4 years)

May 15

Sherry Bushman

Green River City Council

Ward 3 (4 years)

May 19

Robert Berg

Rock Springs City Council

Ward 2 (4 years)

May 18

Rob Zotti

Wamsutter Town Council

(4 years)

May 14

Sally Garwood