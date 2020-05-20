Sweetwater County Daily Candidate Filings Report: May 20

GREEN RIVER — For the next two weeks, Sweetwater County residents can file for office for the Primary Election.
Several seats in Sweetwater County are open on Rock Springs City Council, Green River City Council, the Sweetwater County Commission, and Wyoming Legislature House and Senate seats. To see the complete candidate filings list click here.
According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office the following have already filed for office.
May 20 Candidate Filings
Sweetwater County Commissioner
(4 years)
May 18
Republican, Mary Thoman
May 15
Republican, Mark Peterson
May 14
Republican, Lauren Shoenfeld
Green River City Council
Ward 1 (4 years)
May 15
Sherry Bushman
Green River City Council
Ward 3 (4 years)
May 19
Robert Berg
Rock Springs City Council
Ward 2 (4 years)
May 18
Rob Zotti
Wamsutter Town Council
(4 years)
May 14
Sally Garwood
