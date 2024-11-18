Sweetwater County Dance Teams Bring Home Titles from NDA Regional Championship

COLORADO — The Rock Springs High School and Green River High School dance teams earned top honors at the NDA Regional Championship in Colorado over the weekend, bringing recognition to Wyoming.

Green River High School shined in the Intermediate Hip Hop division, taking first place among five teams.

Rock Springs High School claimed first place in the Small Varsity Jazz division, outperforming six other teams in the category. The team also secured a second-place finish in the highly competitive Medium Varsity Hip Hop division, which featured ten teams.

Both teams showcased their talent and hard work, earning praise on the regional stage and returning home with well-deserved trophies.

