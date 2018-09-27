Sweetwater County detention officer takes top honors at WLEA

Sweetwater County– A Sweetwater County detention officer was recognized recently for taking top honors at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas.

Detention Officer Trinity Sing recently graduated the Academy’s intensive eight-week, 298-hour mandated by state statute for DOs with top honors in physical fitness and was also named her class’s Honors Graduate. The curriculum is a challenging one that includes criminal law and constitutional procedures, professional orientation, interpersonal communications, court testimony, medical issues, report writing, custody and control, firearms, fingerprinting, court security, and the use of force.

Sheriff Mike Lowell presented Sing with a commendation for her achievements. The commendation reads, in part, “I think it is only fitting to recognize you officially for your initiative and dedication, as represented by your exceptional performance at the Academy. I am excited to have you onboard as part of our team, and I look forward to serving alongside you. Thank you for your service, and keep up the good work!”