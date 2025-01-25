Sweetwater County Dominates at State Spirit Competition, Sweeps 4A Titles

CASPER — Sweetwater County made its mark at the 2025 Wyoming State Spirit Competition, as Green River and Rock Springs combined to win every 4A event, completing a clean sweep of the top honors.

The Green River Wolves took first place in the highly competitive 4A Game Day category, scoring 90.45 points. With standout performances in crowd-leading, band chant, and fight song, the Wolves edged out Cheyenne South, who placed second with 89.15 points, and Star Valley, who finished third with 85.75. Green River’s victory in this event highlighted their precision and energy, earning them the title for a second consecutive year.

Rock Springs Tigers brought their A-game in the cheer and dance categories, claiming top spots in the rest of the 4A events. The Tigers excelled in the 4A All-Girl Cheer Stunt, finishing with a grand total of 82.2 points, ahead of Kelly Walsh’s 79.65. The Tigers showcased exceptional technique and synchronization in their building and cheer components.

The Tigers also reigned supreme in 4A Hip-Hop Dance, scoring 89.65 points and narrowly defeating Kelly Walsh, who earned 89.175. Rock Springs’ dynamic choreography and high-energy execution set them apart from the competition.

In 4A Jazz Dance, the Tigers again took the top spot with 88.7 points, ahead of Kelly Walsh’s 86.675. Their routine featured clean execution and expressive projection that captivated the judges and audience alike.

Additionally, Rock Springs secured a win in the 4A Co-Ed Cheer Stunt with a score of 70.45, topping Cheyenne South’s 66.85. The Tigers’ powerful building and cheer execution demonstrated their dominance in the co-ed category.

While Green River placed fifth in both the 4A Hip-Hop Dance and Jazz Dance categories with 85.7 and 79.5 respectively, their overall performance across events contributed to Sweetwater County’s sweep of the 4A titles.

With this year’s results, Sweetwater County solidifies its reputation as a powerhouse in Wyoming high school spirit competition, setting a high bar for future seasons.

Congratulations to both schools on their success in Casper!