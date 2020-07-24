Sweetwater County Featured on KUTV Road Trippin’

Chezney Leisch, Sweetwater Travel & Tourism, and Caitlin Hansen, KUTV, on Road Trippin' to Sweetwater County | KUTV

Sweetwater County – KUTV’s Caitlin Hansen was recently in Sweetwater County, featuring the area for her Fresh Living segment that aired today.

The highlights, Road Trippin’ to Sweetwater County, featured Chezney Leisch from Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism, Downtown Rock Springs, the Bike and Trike, Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, and the Mainstreet Farmer’s Market.

New Visitor Center

Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar

The Bike & Trike

Mainstreet Farmer’s Market

