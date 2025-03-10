Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Vs. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Donkeys

Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Vs. Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office on Donkeys

On April 10, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 will be facing off with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in a game of donkey basketball and the sheriff’s office took up their challenge.

At 7 p.m. the Sweetwater Co. Fire Dist. #1 is sponsoring a game against the Sweetwater Co. Sheriff’s Office as a charity event to raise funds for Southwest Wyoming Scottish Rite Language Clinic at Rock Springs Junior High School. They’ll be selling tickets for adults and children before the event date at a discounted price and slightly raising the ticket prices at the gate. Advanced tickets will be available at Fire District #1 Headquarters (3010 College Drive), Rock Springs Junior High School (3500 Foothill Blvd), and Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce; adults $13, students (7-12) $10, and children $7.

