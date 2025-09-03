Sweetwater County Fire Restrictions Extended

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners extended fire restrictions to Sept. 17, following moves made by other counties.

The commissions discussed fire restrictions Tuesday with Fire Warden Alan Adams. Adams said moisture levels remain low.

The commissioners unanimously decided to extend fire restrictions to Sept. 17. They will decide if the restrictions will be extended further at their next meeting on Sept. 16. Commissioner Island Richards prefers to keep extending the restrictions until the following meeting as it does not take a lot of time to address. Chairman Keaton West agreed with Richards’ opinion,

“That way we can stay updated of what the fuel levels are and what the drought condition is,” Richards said.

County commissioners plan to extend the current restrictions until as needed. Adams said despite recent rainfall, moisture levels have drastically dropped and fire risks are still high. The moisture levels will continue to be monitored and the commissioners will be updated.