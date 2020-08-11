Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 11

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County residents who want to run for a school, college, or special district board can file to have their name placed on the General Election ballot through August 24.
August 5 was the first day residents could file for office and many have already done so.
According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office as of August 11.
School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs
(4 years)
August 5
Max Mickelson
August 7
Carol Jelaco
August 10
April Eccker
August 11
Bill Formanek
School Board Trustee #2 – Green River
(4 years)
August 7
Steve Core
Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #2
(4 years)
August 6
Regina M. Clark
Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1
(4 years)
August 10
Veronica Donaldson
Eden Valley Improvement District
(4 years)
August 5
Shirley DeLambert
Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District
(2 years)
August 6
Jennifer (Jen) Smith
West Side Water and Sewer District
(4 years)
August 5
Brian Kelly
Sweetwater County Fire District #1
(4 years)
August 5
A Jeff Varley
August 10
Jerry A Graebert
White Mountain Water and Sewer District
(4 years)
August 7
Jeffrey Ramaj
August 11
Scott Kitchner
Sweetwater County Conservation District
(4 years)
August 11
Thomas E Burris