#Election2020 Monday, Aug 17, 2020

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 17

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County residents who want to run for a school, college, or special district board can file to have their name placed on the General Election ballot through August 24.

August 5 was the first day residents could file for office and many have already done so.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office as of August 17.

School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs
(4 years)

August 11
Bill Formanek

August 10
April Eccker

August 7
Carol Jelaco

August 5
Max Mickelson

School Board Trustee #2 – Green River
(4 years)

August 7
Steve Core

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #2
(4 years)

August 6
Regina M. Clark

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1
(4 years)

August 10
Veronica Donaldson

Eden Valley Improvement District
(4 years)

August 5
Shirley DeLambert

Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District
(2 years)

August 6
Jennifer (Jen) Smith

West Side Water and Sewer District
(4 years)

August 5
Brian Kelly

Sweetwater County Fire District #1
(4 years)

August 10
Jerry A Graebert

August 5
A Jeff Varley

White Mountain Water and Sewer District
(4 years)

August 12
Patrick W. Ghormley

August 11
Scott Kitchner

August 7
Jeffrey Ramaj

Sweetwater County Conservation District
(4 years)

August 11
Thomas E Burris

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District
(2 years)

August 13
Glenn P. Lehar

August 13
Lynette Sibley

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District
(4 years)

August 13
Ashlee R. Bledsoe

August 12
Kyle Graham

Castle Rock Hospital District
(4 years)

August 17
Robert L. “Bob” Gordon

August 12
Lisa Robinson

High Desert Healthcare District
(4 years)

August 14
Emma D. Waldner

August 14
Dawn D. Herbold

