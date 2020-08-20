Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 19

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County residents who want to run for a school, college, or special district board can file to have their name placed on the General Election ballot through August 24.

August 5 was the first day residents could file for office and many have already done so, however there are still more open seats available.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office as of August 19.

School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs

(4 years)

August 19

Stephanie Thompson

August 18

Cammie Pollastro



August 11

Bill Formanek

August 10

April Eccker

August 7

Carol Jelaco

August 5

Max Mickelson

School Board Trustee #2 – Green River

(4 years)

August 18

Brenda Roosa

August 7

Steve Core

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #2

(4 years)

August 6

Regina M. Clark

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1

(2 years)

August 10

Veronica Donaldson

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1

(4 years)

August 14

Carla Hester Croff

Eden Valley Improvement District

(4 years)

August 5

Shirley DeLambert

Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District

(2 years)

August 6

Jennifer (Jen) Smith

West Side Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 5

Brian Kelly

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

(4 years)

August 10

Jerry A Graebert

August 5

A Jeff Varley

White Mountain Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 12

Patrick W. Ghormley

August 11

Scott Kitchner

August 7

Jeffrey Ramaj

Sweetwater County Conservation District

(4 years)

August 11

Thomas E Burris

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District

(2 years)

August 13

Glenn P. Lehar

August 13

Lynette Sibley

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 13

Ashlee R. Bledsoe

August 12

Kyle Graham

Castle Rock Hospital District

(4 years)

August 18

Reed W. Robbins



August 17

Robert L. “Bob” Gordon



August 12

Lisa Robinson

High Desert Healthcare District

(4 years)

August 14

Emma D. Waldner

August 14

Dawn D. Herbold

Eden Farson Cemetery

(4 years)

August 18

Carolyn Harns

Eden Farson Fire Control District

(4 years)

August 19

Dan Madsen