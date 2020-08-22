Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 21

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County residents who want to run for a school, college, or special district board can file to have their name placed on the General Election ballot through August 24.
August 5 was the first day residents could file for office and many have already done so, however there are still more open seats available.
According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office as of August 21.
School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs
(4 years)
August 19
Stephanie Thompson
August 18
Cammie Pollastro
August 11
Bill Formanek
August 10
April Eccker
August 7
Carol Jelaco
August 5
Max Mickelson
School Board Trustee #1 – Farson
(4 years)
August 20
Andrea R. Summers
School Board Trustee #2 – Green River
(4 years)
August 21
Robbie L. de Leur
August 21
Cristy Pelham
August 18
Brenda Roosa
August 7
Steve Core
Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #2
(4 years)
August 6
Regina M. Clark
Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1
(2 years)
August 10
Veronica Donaldson
Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1
(4 years)
August 14
Carla Hester Croff
Eden Valley Improvement District
(4 years)
August 20
Kyle Lee Smith
August 20
Melissa Misner
August 20
Dustin Eaton
August 5
Shirley DeLambert
Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District
(2 years)
August 6
Jennifer (Jen) Smith
West Side Water and Sewer District
(4 years)
August 21
William Current
August 5
Brian Kelly
Sweetwater County Fire District #1
(4 years)
August 10
Jerry A Graebert
August 5
A Jeff Varley
White Mountain Water and Sewer District
(4 years)
August 12
Patrick W. Ghormley
August 11
Scott Kitchner
August 7
Jeffrey Ramaj
Sweetwater County Conservation District
(4 years)
August 21
Stephanie Anderson
August 11
Thomas E Burris
Ten Mile Water and Sewer District
(2 years)
August 13
Glenn P. Lehar
August 13
Lynette Sibley
Ten Mile Water and Sewer District
(4 years)
August 13
Ashlee R. Bledsoe
August 12
Kyle Graham
Castle Rock Hospital District
(4 years)
August 18
Reed W Robbins
August 17
Robert L. “Bob” Gordon
August 12
Lisa Robinson
High Desert Healthcare District
(4 years)
August 20
Kristi Gross
August 14
Emma D. Waldner
August 14
Dawn D. Herbold
Eden Farson Cemetery
(4 years)
August 20
Laura Sloan
August 20
Mark B. McCracken
August 18
Carolyn Harns
Eden Farson Fire Control District
(4 years)
August 19
Dan Madsen
Jamestown/Rio Vista Fire District
(4 years)
August 21
David E. Buller
August 20
James Reinard