Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 25

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 25

GREEN RIVER — General Election filings for school, college, or special district boards have come to a close.

The last day to file was, Monday, August 24, and a lot of Sweetwater County residents waited until that day to file.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs
(4 years)

August 19
Stephanie Thompson

August 18
Cammie Pollastro

August 11
Bill Formanek

August 7
Carol Jelaco

August 5
Max Mickelson

School Board Trustee #1 – Farson
(4 years)

August 20
Gentian Scheer

August 20
Andrea R. Summers

School Board Trustee #2 – Green River
(4 years)

August 24
Daniel L. Flom

August 24
Debra Barton

August 24
David Young

August 24
Jennifer Figenser

August 24
Mark Sanders

August 24
Danielle Salas

August 21
Robbie L. de Leur

August 21
Cristy Pelham

August 18
Brenda Roosa

August 7
Steve Core

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #2
(4 years)

August 6
Regina M. Clark

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1
(2 years)

August 10
Veronica Donaldson

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1
(4 years)

August 24
James Jessen

August 14
Carla Hester Croff

Eden Valley Improvement District
(4 years)

August 20
Kyle Lee Smith

August 20
Melissa Misner

August 20
Dustin Eaton

August 5
Shirley DeLambert

Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District
(2 years)

August 6
Jennifer (Jen) Smith

West Side Water and Sewer District
(4 years)

August 23
Curtis Moldenhauer

August 21
William Current

August 5
Brian Kelly

Sweetwater County Fire District #1
(4 years)

August 10
Jerry A Graebert

August 5
A Jeff Varley

White Mountain Water and Sewer District
(4 years)

August 12
Patrick W. Ghormley

August 11
Scott Kitchner

August 7
Jeffrey Ramaj

Sweetwater County Conservation District
(4 years)

August 21
Stephanie Anderson

August 11
Thomas E Burris

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District
(2 years)

August 13
Glenn P. Lehar

August 13
Lynette Sibley

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District
(4 years)

August 13
Ashlee R. Bledsoe

August 12
Kyle Graham

Castle Rock Hospital District
(4 years)

August 18
Reed W Robbins

August 17
Robert L. “Bob” Gordon

August 12
Lisa Robison

High Desert Healthcare District
(4 years)

August 20
Kristi Gross

August 14
Dawn D. Herbold

August 14
Emma D. Waldner

Eden Farson Cemetery
(4 years)

August 20
Laura Sloan

August 20
Mark B. McCracken

August 18
Carolyn Harns

Eden Farson Fire Control District
(4 years)

August 19
Dan Madsen

Jamestown/Rio Vista Fire District
(4 years)

August 24
Delbert Poll

August 24
Daniel Shedden

August 24
David Shillcox

August 21
David E. Buller

August 20
James Reinard

2020 General Candidate Withdrawals from Nomination

School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs
(4 years)

August 24
April Eccker

Related Articles

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 21

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 21

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 19

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 19

2020 Primary Election Night Results

2020 Primary Election Night Results

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 17

Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 17