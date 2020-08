Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 25

GREEN RIVER — General Election filings for school, college, or special district boards have come to a close.

The last day to file was, Monday, August 24, and a lot of Sweetwater County residents waited until that day to file.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office.

School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs

(4 years)

August 19

Stephanie Thompson

August 18

Cammie Pollastro



August 11

Bill Formanek

August 7

Carol Jelaco

August 5

Max Mickelson

School Board Trustee #1 – Farson

(4 years)

August 20

Gentian Scheer

August 20

Andrea R. Summers

School Board Trustee #2 – Green River

(4 years)

August 24

Daniel L. Flom

August 24

Debra Barton

August 24

David Young

August 24

Jennifer Figenser



August 24

Mark Sanders

August 24

Danielle Salas

August 21

Robbie L. de Leur



August 21

Cristy Pelham



August 18

Brenda Roosa

August 7

Steve Core

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #2

(4 years)

August 6

Regina M. Clark

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1

(2 years)

August 10

Veronica Donaldson

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #1

(4 years)

August 24

James Jessen



August 14

Carla Hester Croff

Eden Valley Improvement District

(4 years)

August 20

Kyle Lee Smith

August 20

Melissa Misner



August 20

Dustin Eaton

August 5

Shirley DeLambert

Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District

(2 years)

August 6

Jennifer (Jen) Smith

West Side Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 23

Curtis Moldenhauer



August 21

William Current



August 5

Brian Kelly

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

(4 years)

August 10

Jerry A Graebert

August 5

A Jeff Varley

White Mountain Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 12

Patrick W. Ghormley

August 11

Scott Kitchner

August 7

Jeffrey Ramaj

Sweetwater County Conservation District

(4 years)

August 21

Stephanie Anderson



August 11

Thomas E Burris

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District

(2 years)

August 13

Glenn P. Lehar

August 13

Lynette Sibley

Ten Mile Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 13

Ashlee R. Bledsoe

August 12

Kyle Graham

Castle Rock Hospital District

(4 years)

August 18

Reed W Robbins



August 17

Robert L. “Bob” Gordon



August 12

Lisa Robison

High Desert Healthcare District

(4 years)

August 20

Kristi Gross



August 14

Dawn D. Herbold



August 14

Emma D. Waldner

Eden Farson Cemetery

(4 years)

August 20

Laura Sloan

August 20

Mark B. McCracken



August 18

Carolyn Harns

Eden Farson Fire Control District

(4 years)

August 19

Dan Madsen

Jamestown/Rio Vista Fire District

(4 years)

August 24

Delbert Poll



August 24

Daniel Shedden

August 24

David Shillcox



August 21

David E. Buller



August 20

James Reinard

2020 General Candidate Withdrawals from Nomination

School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs

(4 years)

August 24

April Eccker