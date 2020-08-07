Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 7

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County residents who want to run for a school, college, or special district board can file to have their name placed on the General Election ballot through August 24.

August 5 was the first day residents could file for office and many have already done so.

According to the Sweetwater County Elections Office, the following have filed for office as of August 7.

School Board Trustee #1 – Rock Springs

(4 years)

August 5

Max Mickelson

August 7

Carol Jelaco

School Board Trustee #2 – Green River

(4 years)

August 7

Steve Core

Western Wyoming Community College Trustee School District #2

(4 years)

August 6

Regina M. Clark

Eden Valley Improvement District

(4 years)

August 5

Shirley DeLambert

Eden Valley Rural Healthcare District

(2 years)

August 6

Jennifer (Jen) Smith

West Side Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 5

Brian Kelly

Sweetwater County Fire District #1

(4 years)

August 5

A. Jeff Varley

White Mountain Water and Sewer District

(4 years)

August 7

Jeffrey Ramaj