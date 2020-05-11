Sweetwater County Has 13th COVID-19 Case

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Sweetwater County Public Health, a Rock Springs man has tested positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

A Rock Springs man was notified Monday, May 11, he has contracted COVID-19. Notification was received from the Wyoming Department of Health Public Health lab. The man, in his 20s, is in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

This is Sweetwater County’s 13th case. Two previous cases were hospitalized for a brief time.

Sweetwater County’s 11th confirmed case, a Rock Springs woman in her 50s, was admitted to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County on April 29 and discharged May 3. The 12th confirmed case, a Green River woman in her 40s, was admitted to MSHC late in the evening May 5. She was discharged the next day.

It has been determined that case No. 13 is connected to case No. 11, as further contact tracing continues. Sweetwater County Public Health begins contact tracing as soon as a positive patient is identified. Through contact tracing, probable cases are identified. A “probable” case is defined as a close contact of a confirmed positive who is symptomatic.

As the state and counties begin to ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider; call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.