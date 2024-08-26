Sweetwater County High School Tennis Teams Fight Strong Against Jackson

GREEN RIVER – It was a challenging weekend for Sweetwater County’s high school tennis teams as both Green River and Rock Springs squared off against Jackson in a series of intense matches on Saturday.

The Green River Lady Wolves struggled on their home court, with Jackson dominating most of the matches. Despite a valiant effort, Green River fell 5-0 to the Jackson girls’ team.

In the #1 girls singles, Rylin Arnell of Green River fought hard against Jackson’s Rosey Jones, pushing the match to a third set tiebreaker. Jones ultimately prevailed, winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

Jocelyn Peterson, Green River’s #2 singles player, faced Lucy Webb of Jackson but couldn’t break through, falling 1-6, 3-6.

The doubles teams had similar challenges. In the #1 doubles, the duo of Sydney Lopez and Brynley Beutel lost to Jackson’s Cake Mercury and Harper Maher, 2-6, 3-6. The #2 doubles team of Tori Wahl and Savery English managed to push their match to a tiebreak in the second set but ultimately lost 3-6, 6-7 (5-7). Meanwhile, the #3 doubles pair, Alexia Britton and Amanda Davis, also took their match to three sets but fell short, losing 6-3, 3-6, 5-7.

The boys’ team from Green River had better luck, narrowly defeating Jackson with a final score of 4-1.

In the #1 singles match, Tanner Hokanson of Green River faced a tough opponent in Emelyn Baev and was defeated 3-6, 3-6. However, Green River’s Andrew Neher turned the tide in the #2 singles match with a come-from-behind victory over Jayden D’Amours, winning 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The Green River boys excelled in doubles. The #1 doubles team, Dylan Archibald and Jake Nielsen, played brilliantly, defeating Jackson’s Finn Benniga and Tin Barden 6-3, 6-2. The #2 doubles team of Kaiden Dodson and Aiden Neher also secured a win, beating Max Anderson and Owen Ankeny 6-1, 7-5. Finally, the #3 doubles duo, Jonathan Myers and Gabe Maez, clinched the victory with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win over William Freymann and Adi Wetzler.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs tennis teams hosted Jackson later that day, where the girls lost 4-1, and the boys fell 3-2.

Cumorah Shuler, in the girls’ #1 singles, lost to Jackson’s Rosey Jones, 6-2, 6-3. The lone bright spot for Rock Springs came from Evie Lang, who won her #2 singles match against Lucy Webb 6-2, 7-5.

In doubles action, the #1 team of Killpack and Asper lost to Jackson’s Mayer and Mercury 6-0, 6-4. The #2 doubles team, Scarlet and Millham, defeated Rock Springs’ Turnwall and Atwood 6-4, 6-3. The #3 doubles pair, Dilliard and Horan, also secured a win over Rock Springs’ Miller and Anderson, 6-2, 6-2.

Rock Springs boys had a closer contest, narrowly losing to Jackson 3-2. Tanner Tryzbiak in #1 singles was defeated by Jayden D’Amours 6-2, 6-4. Emilio Corona put up a strong fight in #2 singles but fell to Emelyn Baev in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (11-9), 6-4.

Rock Springs’ doubles teams fared better, with Aanerud and Wiberg winning their #1 doubles match against F. Barden and T. Barden 6-1, 7-5, and the #2 doubles team of Swafford and Powell defeating Anderson and Prugh 6-4, 6-3.

Both Green River and Rock Springs will be looking to bounce back and refine their strategies as they prepare to face each other in Green River tomorrow at 4 p.m.