Sweetwater County Historical Museum Continues Day of the Dead Tradition

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River continues an autumn tradition with its Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda. As featured in the animated Walt Disney film “Coco,” Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead which originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries and regions. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls.

Typically, Da de los Muertos begins Oct. 31 and lasts through Nov. 2. The museum’s ofrenda, however, will be on display through the first week of November.

Anyone who would like to make an offering for deceased loved ones, friends, or celebrities may do so anytime during the museum’s business hours. The offering can be as simple as a photo of a loved one or a person may bring more elaborate items, they have decorated for Día de los Muertos. Please keep in mind that this is a public display, and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.