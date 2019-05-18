Sweetwater County Historical Museum Thanks Volunteers in Third Grade History Fair

GREEN RIVER — Brie Blasi, Executive Director of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River, expressed her special thanks Friday to the volunteers — and others — who participated in this year’s four-day, Third Grade History Fair, which ran from May 14 through May 17.
Around 700 students from all over the county participated this year. Each received a guided tour of the museum, reviewed special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, mining, mountain men, Native Americans, and the railroad at Centennial Park, and participated in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning and making their own butter.
Among the volunteers who made this year’s event possible:
• Kaleigh Shutran
• Charles Conway
• Tim Savage
• Mike Masterson
• Dennis Freeman
• Landry Roskelley
• Richelle Rawlings-Carroll
• Lynne Demshar
• Tim Savage
• Diana Wiig
• Michele Irwin
• Firefighters from the Green River Fire Department
• Chris Williams
Blasi also expressed her appreciation to Brad Raney, Kristine Lessard, and Doug Stewart of Green River Parks & Recreation, for making possible the use of Centennial Park, and Chief Mike Nomis of the Green River Fire Department, for issuing a special fire permit for Landry Roskelly’s Native American tipi, along with special thanks to Bill Taliaferro for the use of his sheep camp.