Sweetwater County Inmate Dies in Torrington Facility

Max Louderback an inmate from Sweetwater County, died at the medium security facility in Torrington Tuesday. Courtesy photo.

TORRINGTON – A man sentenced for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Sweetwater County died Tuesday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Max Louderback died at the facility according to a statement issued by the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Louderback was initially sentenced to not less that 10 years and not more than 20 years for a charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, Less Than 13 years, by District Court Judge Nena James Oct. 16, 2017. Following WDOC policy, an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of Louderback’s death. The WDOC says it will not release protected health information related to the inmate.

