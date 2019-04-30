Sweetwater County Joint Powers Water Board Hiring Engineer

The Green River/Rock Springs/Sweetwater County-Joint Powers Water Board (JPWB) is accepting applications for an Engineer.
This full-time, FLSA exempt, fully benefited position is located at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Green River, Wyoming.
Job Description
The position is responsible for (but not limited to) all planning, engineering, and project management on JPWB facilities. Candidates must be a licensed professional (Civil) engineer (or ability to reciprocate from another State), with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
The JPWB offers an excellent benefit package including full participation in the Wyoming Retirement System and Health Insurance.
Salary range for this position is $80,000 – $100,000 (annually), with starting salary to
be commensurate with experience and qualifications.
To Apply
Application information can be obtained at Wyoming Workforce Services – Rock Springs Workforce Center (www.wyomingatwork.com)
or by contacting the JPWB at (307) 875-4317 ext. 222
Applications will be accepted until June 14, 2019.
