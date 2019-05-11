Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Hiring Administrative Assistant

The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board has an exceptional career opportunity for a bright, organized candidate with excellent human relations and communication skills.
Position Description
The full-time Administrative Assistant will be responsible for providing administrative services and event grant support as well as assisting the Executive Director with event planning and hosting.
Regular hours will be 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday with additional time necessary based on project requirements.
Requirements
- Position requires a minimum of an Associate’s Degree or a High School Diploma and at
least two years of experience in a related position.
- Candidate must also have experience with all Microsoft Office programs, social media channels and the Internet.
Compensation
- Salary: $15.00 – $18.00 Hourly Based on Experience
- Benefit Reimbursement Package Based on Experience.
To Apply
Please email resumes to jmeredith@tourwyoming.com or mail to:
Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board
404 “N” St. Suite 304 Rock Springs, WY 82901
Position closes at end of business on Friday, May 24th.
