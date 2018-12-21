Sweetwater County K-12 Fall Enrollment Drops While State Increases

CHEYENNE– Fall K-12 enrollment data for Wyoming public schools for the 2018-19 school year is available online. Fall enrollment rose from 92,976 in 2017-18 to 93,029 students this year.



SWCSD #1 and #2 See Decrease in Fall Enrollment

While the state saw a rise in K-12 enrollment by 53 students, the biggest drop in enrollment occurred in Sweetwater County School District #1 with 101 fewer students.

In the 2017-18 school year, 5,539 students were enrolled at SWCSD #1, while 5,438 students are enrolled for the 2018-19 school year.

Sweetwater County School District #2 also saw a decrease in enrollment with 62 fewer students. In the 2017-18 school year, 2,606 students were enrolled in SWCSD #2, while 2,544 students are enrolled for the 2018-19 school year.

This data was gathered by the Wyoming Department of Education from all schools throughout the state in a snapshot performed on October 1, 2018.



School Districts With the Biggest Increase in Enrollment

Sheridan County School District #1 gained the most students with 88, followed by Laramie County School District #1 with 81, and Natrona County School District #1 with 64.

“As our state is focused on economic diversity, it’s encouraging to see a slight increase in school enrollment,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

“Wyoming has a quality education system and it is a factor families certainly consider when moving to or staying in Wyoming.”



Enrollment Statistics Reports

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has prepared the following reports that break down the enrollment statistics: