Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Arrest 9 Impaired Drivers over July 4th Weekend

SWEETWATER COUNTY — As part of a county-wide, multi-agency Impaired Driving Enforcement effort over the July 4th weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 199 vehicles, issued 3 citations for seatbelt violations, and arrested 9 impaired drivers.

While the focus was on Impaired Driving, law enforcement also issued 56 speeding citations and issued 101 warnings for traffic violations. There were no fatal crashes reported in Sweetwater county during the operation.

Sweetwater County law enforcement agencies are conducting county-wide, multi-agency, traffic enforcement efforts in 2020. The July 4th weekend operation was the fifth of six planned operations, and next up will be Drive Sober or get Pulled Over, over Labor Day weekend.

The purpose of the operations is to reduce fatal crashes in Sweetwater County through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. Focused enforcement efforts will be surrounded by a media campaign that will stress law enforcements zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.