Sweetwater County Legion Teams Hit the Road for Tournaments

Landon Oliver. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

SWEETWATER COUNTY — After a stretch of difficult matchups, the Green River Knights and Rock Springs Stallions will look to turn things around this week as they each head to out-of-town tournaments.

The Green River Knights (2-16, 0-4) will compete in the Pocatello 2025 Wood Bat Classic in Idaho, beginning with a Wednesday afternoon matchup against the host Pocatello Razorbacks at 1 p.m.

Green River will have a quick turnaround Thursday, starting the day against Hillcrest (ID) Knights 2 at 8 a.m. before facing Stansbury, Utah, at 3:30 p.m. The Knights’ schedule for Friday and Saturday will be determined based on early-round results.

The Knights are coming off back-to-back losses to Cody and will be looking to get their bats going. They’ve struggled to find offensive rhythm, but have shown signs of life with late-inning surges fueled by patience at the plate and opportunistic baserunning. This tournament offers a chance to build confidence and chemistry against non-conference opponents.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Stallions (7-13, 0-4) will travel east for the Dooley Oil Classic in Laramie, where they open Thursday at 2:30 p.m. against the Laramie Rangers A.

The Stallions continue tournament play Friday with a 4:45 p.m. game against the Greeley (CO) Grays, followed by a Saturday doubleheader. They face the Dakota Kings at 4:45 p.m. before taking on the host Laramie Rangers AA team at 7 p.m.

Rock Springs enters the weekend seeking a sharper defensive showing after allowing 46 runs across two games against Gillette. Despite the setbacks, the Stallions have flashed offensive potential, with several players contributing timely hits and multi-RBI performances in recent outings.

Both teams sit sixth in their respective divisions and remain winless in conference play. While this week’s tournaments won’t affect league standings, they provide much-needed reps and a chance to regain momentum ahead of more critical matchups later this summer.

