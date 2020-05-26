Sweetwater County Libraries Challenge Residents to Read This Summer

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Library System is encouraging residents to Imagine Your Story this summer with its Summer Reading Challenge.

The library’s Summer Reading Challenge encourages Sweetwater County residents of all ages to read and record their reading time throughout the summer for a chance to win prizes. The main goal of the program is to encourage reading throughout the summer when school is out. The program starts June 1, but patrons can go online and sign up now.

As patrons record their time throughout the summer they will be eligible to win prizes. For reading at least an hour during any given week, patrons will be entered into a weekly drawing for $50 in Chamber Bucks that can be used at local Sweetwater County businesses. There will be one drawing weekly for kids and one for adults. For every hour of reading throughout the summer, patrons will also be entered into a drawing for a prize basket of their choice. The prize basket drawings will be held in mid-August.

To sign up, visit the library online at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on the Summer Reading Challenge image in the scroll bar at the top of the page. Patrons who previously used the Beanstack tracking app can simply “sign in” and update their accounts. Those who are new can click on “register and individual or family” to start a new account. Paper logs are also available by request by calling the libraries.

Along with reading to be eligible for prizes, the libraries are putting together grab-and-go activities for kids that can be picked up starting June 1 and book bundles with themed-books and activities. Programs such as story time, toddler time, and art instructions are being held on the library’s Facebook page.