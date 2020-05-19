Sweetwater County Libraries to Offer Curbside Services Starting Wednesday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Library System will begin offering curbside services at its three main branches starting Wednesday, May 20.

In order to pick up materials through this service, library patrons will be asked to place holds on their library cards through the library’s online catalog. The catalog can be accessed at www.sweetwaterlibraries.com and clicking “search the catalog” in the upper right corner of the page. Log in to your account by clicking “Log In” at the top of the page and inputting your library card number and PIN.

If you have not changed your PIN, your default is WYLD. Search for items using the search bar at the top of the page. Click on an item you would like to place on hold and then click “place hold.” Make sure your pickup library is correct and then click “place hold” again.

Alternatively, you can call the library between 10 am and 5 pm Monday through Friday and noon and 4 pm Saturdays to have a librarian place items on hold for you.

The library is currently limiting patrons to 10 holds each. When items are available, a librarian will call the patrons and schedule a time for them for pickup. The items will be labeled and placed on a table or cart outside the library at your scheduled time. Curbside pickup times will be scheduled between noon and 5 p.m. weekdays and noon and 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The entire process will be contactless.

Library patrons are asked to only return items in the outside book drops.

The library plans to reopen to the public with limitations on June 1. Follow the library on Facebook at facebook.com/sweetlibraries for updates on the library’s reopening plans.