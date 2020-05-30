Sweetwater County Libraries to Reopen June 1



ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Library System is excited to announce that its buildings will be reopening to the public on Monday, June 1.

The Sweetwater County Library, Rock Springs Library, White Mountain Library and the Community Fine Arts Center will all be operating under new hours.

Those hours are:

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday noon to 4 p.m.

The libraries have been offering curbside services for the past two weeks and will continue with the service once they reopen.

The libraries are also kicking off summer reading on June 1. Patrons are encouraged to visit the library system online at sweetwaterlibraries.com to sign up for the chance to win prizes. Children’s programs will continue on the library’s Facebook page and grab-and-go bags with projects for kids will be available for free at all of the buildings.

“We are excited to see our patrons again,” Assistant Library Director Lindsey Travis, said.

The libraries have been working on safety measures to keep both the patrons and the staff safe.

“We will ask patrons entering the libraries to follow social distancing protocols,” Travis said.

Some services will be limited to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. For example, fewer patron computers will be in use, meeting rooms will not be available and no in-person programs will be held at this time.