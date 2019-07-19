Sweetwater County Library System Announce New Youth Services Managers

ROCK SPRINGS — With the retirement of several well-loved staff members, the Sweetwater County Library System is seeing some big changes.

Long time staff member Sherri Angelovic has been named Youth Services Manager at the White Mountain Library. Angelovic has worked for the library system for almost 20 years, beginning in Youth Services before moving to Circulation and most recently, Technical Services. Now back where she began, Angelovic is excited to build on White Mountain’s strong history of childhood fun.

“I hope to continue the great children’s programs we’ve always had here and make a fun and exciting place for kids of all ages to come, hang out and participate,” Angelovic said.

A Rock Springs native, Angelovic loves to camp, be outdoors and spend time with her family.

“I am married and a mom to Hailey who will be 13 next month and Daxton who will be 8 in September. I’ve loved seeing them grow up in the library, and it’s something I would wish for every child,” Angelovic said. “I’m also a mama to a German shepherd named Max and a little crazy fluff ball named Finn. Between the kids and the dogs, every day is an adventure.”

Angelovic is also active in the community, having been treasurer on the Walnut PTO for the past 5 years.

Though she enjoyed her work behind the scenes at the library, when this position became available, she knew it was time for a change.

“I am looking forward to working with children and the public again, preparing and participating in programs and making Youth Services/YA really awesome for the kids. I hope that someday I can say that I was able to make a small difference for many kids, but would be happy if I could make a difference in just one,” Angelovic said.

Sunny Hobbs, newly appointed Youth Services Manager at the Rock Springs Library, is no stranger to the Children’s Department.

“I worked at the La Barge Branch Library (part of the Lincoln County Library System) for nine years as the Children’s Librarian,” Hobbs said. “I was doing the same basic job, but on a much smaller scale. Because the town is so small, I was on a first name basis with all of our patrons and this gave me the opportunity to learn not only how a library is run but how important a neighborhood library truly is to the community it serves.”

After her family moved to Rock Springs, Hobbs spent three years as a stay-at-home mom and volunteer for the American Legion Auxiliary.

“I have really enjoyed working with the Aux providing support to the veterans in our community, state and nation. I have been a Department Chairman (Junior Activities and Historian), District President and a Unit President. I got into the Aux because of my husband, Mike, an Army vet. I was raised in an Air Force family – born in Germany, lived all over Europe and the States, moving every two years or so,” Hobbs said.

Hobbs wants to move the library forward while still respecting its past.

“I hope to provide a welcoming, safe space for the kids of all ages in this community to land. I think Annie created a wonderful space for kids in our neighborhood, and I will do everything I can to keep that in place. I look forward to trying some new things, and keeping some traditions in place, and really letting the kids themselves tell me what is working and what isn’t. Customizing the program to our kids is an exciting challenge that I look forward to – getting to know the personalities that make up our library population, keeping an eye on pop culture, working with parents (and I hope neighborhood educators) to address needs they see, and doing my best to pull the city into the library whenever I can,” Hobbs said.

“We encourage the public to stop in and meet our new Youth Services Managers,” says Lindsey Travis, Assistant Director for the Library System. “There have been a lot of changes in the libraries lately and we are very excited to see what the future holds. Sunny has a clear passion for her work, and Sherri is bursting with great ideas. We are lucky to have them.”