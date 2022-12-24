Sweetwater County Library System to Offer Blood Pressure Kits for Checkout

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Self-measured blood pressure monitoring kits are now available for checkout at the Sweetwater County Library System by way of a collaborative pilot project among the Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA) at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program and the Sweetwater County Library System.

The kits, available in both English and Spanish, include an automated home blood pressure cuff; blood pressure logbooks; educational materials from the American Heart Association; information on what blood pressure is; and ideas for healthy lifestyle changes. The kits also include a resource directory of local community-based organizations and referral resources to the Cent$ible Nutrition Program and the Healthy U chronic disease self-management program.

The loan period is three weeks. A kit will be automatically renewed, up to two times, if there is no hold on it. The program also is currently available to residents in Albany and Park counties, and it will be available in Natrona County next month.

The kits are an addition to the incentaHEALTH kiosk at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs, where patrons can check their blood pressure and weight. The kiosk also allows patrons to take a personal diabetes risk test and participate in the incentaHEALTH #PreventDiabetes program.

Nearly half of adults in the United States — 47 percent, or 116 million — have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, or are taking medication for hypertension, and 24 percent with hypertension have their condition under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Wyoming, 30.7 percent of adults have been told that they have high blood pressure, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Chronic Disease Prevention Program.

While self-measured blood pressure is not a substitute for regular visits to a primary care physician, it is a way for individuals to see and track their numbers, giving them more information that can be communicated to their doctors.

“Information is power, and the more information a patient and their doctor have, the better the treatment plan,” says Kara Beech, a WyCOA senior project coordinator. “Better treatment plans lead to better overall health. That’s the goal of this project — to work to improve the health of our communities.”

The Sweetwater County Library System is committed to building and supporting strong, healthy communities. This project provides a unique opportunity to offer the community more information about self-monitored blood pressure and its important role in health.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Wyoming Department of Health and WyCOA to bring these much-needed resources to the community,” says Lindsey Travis, director of the Sweetwater County Library System.