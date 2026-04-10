Sweetwater County Lieutenant Announces Run for Sheriff

SWEETWATERCOUNTY — A Sweetwater County native, Rich Kaumo, has announced the launch of his campaign for Sheriff of Sweetwater County.

“I’m proud to call Sweetwater County my home,” said Kaumo, “I’m born and raised in Rock Springs, and it’s where I’m raising my family. I have built a career rooted in my home community and am currently serving as a Lieutenant with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaumo is serving as a Lieutenant in the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department and a Search and Rescue Team Leader. He has held a range of assignments, including detention deputy, detention sergeant, patrol deputy, school resource officer, D.A.R.E. officer, general detective, narcotics detective, patrol sergeant, and SWAT team member.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I’m running for Sheriff to continue my long history of service to our community and to ensure our county remains a place where families want to live, work and raise their children.”

He has accumulated more than 3,500 hours of Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission training and is pursuing a Master of Science degree with an emphasis in Strategic Leadership.

Kaumo outlines his plan as sheriff as follows: