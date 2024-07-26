Sweetwater County Livestock Auction to Close Out Fair Week

A 4H member shows the pig she raised during the livestock auction in 2021. SweetwaterNOW photo by Kaylee Hughes

ROCK SPRINGS — The 4H and FFA members of Sweetwater and Daggett Counties are set to host the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction on the final day of the Sweetwater County Fair next week.

The auction will be Saturday, August 3, at 2 p.m. in the indoor arena at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The kids have been working for months to raise their animals for the auction. Due to the community support, the auction has become one of the most successful auctions in Wyoming over the last several years.

In 2023, over $492,000 was raised at the auction with 105 animals sold. The total raised varies year to year depending on the number of animals for sale. All of the money generated from the auction goes to support the kids in the 4H and FFA programs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Prior to the auction, buyers are also encouraged to attend the annual complementary buyers BBQ at noon.

Anyone interested in buying an animal is encouraged to arrive early for registration and to obtain a buyer number, which will be located behind the auctioneer. According to the Sweetwater Events Complex, Mountain Meats of Craig, Colorado, has been contracted for the slaughtering and processing of the auctioned animals.

In addition to the auction, activities and events for 4H members and Green River FFA will take place throughout the fair grounds during the week. There will be shows highlighting everything from agriculture, livestock, fashion, mechanics and more.

For more information on the auction and all things Wyoming’s Big Show, visit their webpage.