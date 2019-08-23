Sweetwater County Marriage License Report August 16 to August 23

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between August 16 to August 23.

Jose Alberto Valerio Villa, 26, to Cristy Luna, 31, both of Rock Springs.

Warren Daniel Mitchell, 26, to Shawnya Earlene Lynn Johnson, 28, both of Green River.

Pete Alan Zanetti, 57, to Salina Marie Gonzales, 44, both of Rock Springs.

Andrew Edwin Jones, 26, to Mariah Kathryn Knezovich, 25, both of Washington.

Robert Ray Norton, 34, to Rheanna Nicole Gail, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Kevin Burke Moeller, 48, to Jamie Lee Rodgers, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Thomas McCracken, 29, to Amanda Paige Nicholson, 26, both of Rock Springs.