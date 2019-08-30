Sweetwater County Marriage License Report August 26 to August 30

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between August 26 to August 30.

Kolten Gabe Odde, 20, to Chasee Rosalie Arnell, 19, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Dalton Jeffrey Hereford, 21, to Marissa Joy Legault, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Bert Kaden Miller, 28, to Korri Jo Casper, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Carlos Gutierrez Navarro, 44, to Maria Yesenia Jackson, 28, both of Rock Springs.