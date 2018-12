We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 17 and December 21.

James Raymond Mahana, 32, to Pamela Sue Collings, 38, both of Green River.

Kevin A. Thornhill, 41, to April Cherie Hall, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Edgar Eduardo Felix Velazquez, 28, to Lucero Sanchez Nunez, 27, both of Rock Springs.