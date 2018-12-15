Sweetwater County Marriage License Report For December 10 to December 14

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 10 and December 14.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Brekon Ray Byers, 27, to Dailey Jo Predrickson, 26, of Colorado and Utah respectively.

Mervin Bertram Ray, 44, to Ivanka (Bozner) Slminski, 45, of Texas and Wyoming respectively.

Dennis Lee Poisel, 48, to Lelainia Jude Walker, 48, of Arizona and California respectively.

Aaron Hummel McCaslin, 41, to Carla Sue Hawks, 43, of Colorado and Wyoming respectively.

Tyler James Ryan, 28, to Trista Mary Rose James, 29, both of Wyoming.

Suede Allan Lester, 27, to Destiny Tempest Piercy, 23, both of Wyoming.