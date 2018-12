We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.



SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between December 3 and December 7.

Kent Earl Higashi, 66, of Pocatello, Idaho, to Kelly Jo Salas, 53, of Green River.

Scott Edward Lewis, 40, to Brandy Lee Moore, 41, both of Green River.