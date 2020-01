We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between January 13, 2020 and January 17, 2020.

Jamie Shane Tabor, 39, to Anastasia Collette Willingham, 37, both of Rock Springs.

Hipolito Che Chub, 48, to Maria Dolores Avina Gonzalez, 24, both of Rock Springs.