SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between January 27 and January 31, 2020.

Caleb Aaron Carter, 26, to Georgina Barrios Martinez, 20, both of Green River.

Frederick Irvin Lee, 52, to Tina Marie Porter, 51, both of Green River.

Jayson Glenwood Willis, 38, of Rock Springs to Ida Leeann Mathiason (Baldwin), 41, of Green River.