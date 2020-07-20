Sweetwater County Marriage License Report for July 13 – July 17, 2020

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between July 13, 2020 and July 17, 2020.

Philips Edward Girouard, 29, to Vanessa Marie Lynn Vensor, 38, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Zakary Arthur Charles Allen, 27, to Shanna Elizabeth Steele, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Jeremy Don Wilde, 47, to Jessica Dale Donaghe, 30, both of Green River.

Austin Kenneth Blanchard, 24, to Jordan Jayleen Howell, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Augustus Dean Richardson, 24, to Bailey Chantell Bernal, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Jorge Carrillo, 25, to Marissa Elise Wilson, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Wendle Troy Howell, 45, to Cherie (Koontz) Howell, 48, both of Rock Springs.

Dustin Neil Clark, 21, to Mariah Tai Wood, 22, both of Rock Springs.