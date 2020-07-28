Sweetwater County Marriage License Report for July 20-24, 2020

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between July 20-24, 2020.

Joseph Charles Nicotera, 26, to Myckenzie Jade Downs, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Kolby James Vasa, 31, to Audrey Harton, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Shawn Carl Bevier, 41, of Rock Springs to Lauren Bess (Rayfield) Simons, 37, of Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado.

Matthew Lawrence Gray, 23, to Janalee Ray Hoffman, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Joe Santiago Olivas, 69, to Genevieve Ester (Aragon) Gonzalez, 74, both of Rock Springs.

Brett Joseph Kruljac, 29, to Tyra Eileen Morison, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Johnny Lee Mitchell, 41, to Jessica-Anne Stoner, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Sean Lee Orihuela, 48, to Lindsey (Crozier) Anderson, 43, both of Rock Springs.

Carlos Alberto Hernandez Navarrete, 20, to Diana Karina Valdez Soto, 17, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Michael Crothers, 37, to Monica Ann Williams, 34, both of Green River.

Kevin Dean Cooper, 34, of Winnie, Texas, to Chasity Nichole Viele, 40, of Mount Upton, New York.

Joshua Paul Duckwitz, 18, to Luz Adriana Beck, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Adam Tyler Fulmer, 25, to Chellsei Renee (Brown) Bittner, both of Rock Springs.