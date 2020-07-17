Sweetwater County Marriage License Report for June 1 – June 17, 2020

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between June 1, 2020 and June 17, 2020.

Jarad William Magurany, 30, to Mingyue Lu, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Christopher Gene Doan, 34, to Dynee Lee Piersall, 27, both of Rock Springs.

Eduardo Villalobos, 32, of Green River, to Elizabeth Rodriguez Gonzalez, 25, of Rock Springs.

Clinton Charles Albert Landon, 35, to Shauri E. Lyon, 28, both of Green River.

Timothy David Buffington, 27, to Merissa Mae Jackson, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Allen Chance Malmstrom, 26, to Mckenzie Lynn Legault, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Eric Michael Adams, 45, to Sabrina Diana (Wright) Ray, 49, both of Rock Springs.

Paul Michael Carnahan, 34, to Mrianna May Skorcz, 27, both of Rock Springs.

Blaine Howard McCualey II, 51, of Salt Lake City, Utah, to Jane Hovey (Hovey) Guymon, 50, of Rock Springs.

Clayton Roy Russell, 19, to Rebecca Lynn Riggle, 19, both of Rock Springs.

John Paul Mackrell, 27, to Amber Rachelle Klepper, 25, both of Vernal, Utah.

Isaiah Anthony Munoz, 24, to Grace Marie Shields, 23, both of Green River.

Austin James Steffen, 28, to Mayra Alejandra Muci-Castaneda, 25, both of Green River.

Joseph Andrew Keith Jr. 66, of Boulder, Wyoming, to Linda Aileen (Le Monie) Brough, 66, Rock Springs.

Stuart J. Chrusciel, 34, to Kristina Jozetta (Morales) Mortensen, 27, both of Rock Springs.

Luis Daniel Meraz Rivera, 23, to Venessa Esmeralda Ramos Delgadillo, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Cory Dean Dupape, 53, to Nichole L. Wenzel, 40, both of Rock Springs.

Cody Keith Fletcher, 44, of Rock Springs to Heather Michelle (Crowe) Phelps, 42, of Pinedale.

Richard John Pieper, 34, to Angela Marie Thatcher, 32, both of Rock Springs.

Dakota Ryan Norberg, 21, to Nicole Renae Thompson, 21 both of Rock Springs.

William Jose Da Silva, 43 to Jennifer Jo Tisdale, 43, both of Green River.

Kristopher Charles White, 24, to Burgandy Devyn Birchell, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Dallas Joseph Frantzen, 25, to Cara Beth Kelsey, 32, both of Rock Springs.

Tyler Evan Martin, 33, to Heidi Kristine Michelle Allen, 41, both of Farson.

Daniel Lee Hutchinson, 38, to Chelsea Alaina Vineyard, 28, both of Green River.

Jeremy John Labelle, 41, Ashley June Houchin, 35, both of Green River.

Jeremy James Gibson, 42, Lori Anne Woodward, 40, both of Green River.

Zackery William Rosette, 27, to Ashlee Mae Bradshaw, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Clinton Leo Kampman, 47, to Tonya Lee Paniagua, 50, both of Rock Springs.