Sweetwater County Marriage License Report for June 18 – July 10, 2020

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between June 18, 2020 and July 10, 2020.

Joseph Samuel Hancock, 49, to Kaycee K., Thomas, 48, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kolby Robert Magee, 29, to Lisabeth Margaret Clanton, 28, both of Rock Springs.

Cameron Andrew Jensen, 19, to Kylee Mariah Chenoweth, 19, both of Rock Springs.

Jason Michael Reid, 33, to Sarah Christine Levine, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Trevor Jed Moon, 19, to Sarah Rene Powell, 18, both of Rock Springs.

Shane M C Arcoren, 24, to Sparrow Dawn Muckley, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Mikhail Wade Herland, 27, of Farr West, Utah, to Catalina May Smith, 22, of Rock Springs.

Cole Madison Allen, 20, to Kayla Madison Carver, 19, both of Green River.

Gordon Lamar Kelson Jr., 30, to Emily Marie (Umphrey) Aston, 30, both of Green River.

Mitchell James Hodges, 30, to Charlene Rochelle King, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Paul Richard Nelson, 54, to Stephenie Lee Gradert, 47, both of Rock Springs.

Kyle Eric Johnson, 25, to Lea Nichelle Bettolo, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Danny Lee Brutout Jr., 23, to Sarah Elise Keller, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Chad Michael Thomas, 32, to Burgandy Fawn O’Brein, 32, both of Green River.

Joshua Ryan Conine, 28, to Katy Marie Paoli, 34, both of Cheyenne.

Colton Deewayne Foote, 24, to Shalee Ann Sandbak, 23, both of Green River.

Wesly Jean Pierre, 24, to Jessica Victoria (Barry) Sawyer, 47, both of Rock Springs.

Michael Paul Ouellette, 44, to Kristy Lynn Trujillo, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Bryce Donavan Hamblin, 29, to Shanae Martin Garcia, 31, both of Green River

Tayden David Searle, 24, to Katherine Karllie Sue James, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Anthony Cruz Alvarez, 29, to Britney Ann Durrans, 29, both of Rock Springs.

Stephen Scott Hodges, 27, to Greer Adelaide June Barney, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Chad Allen Eldredge, 31, to Lela Deveda (Gober) Dunker, 31, both of Green River.

Brady David Smith, 23, to Morgan Marie Rush, 22, both of Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Kyle Ray Rushing, 29, to Danielle Justine Thompson, 33, both of Rock Springs.

Richard Anthony Kaumo, 35, to Mindy Jo Eardley, 35, both of Rock Springs.

Alejandrino Flores Jr., 29, to Destini Raelynn Valdez, 22, both of Green River.

Kevin Eugene Koehler, 47, to Anney Murdock, 44, both of Rock Springs.