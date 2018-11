We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between November 12 to November 16.

Jeremy John Labelle, 39, to Amanda Ilee Monk Cavaz, 40, both of Green River.

Teofilo Navarro, 37, to Elena Yamid Castro Castaneda, 33, both of Rock Springs.