Sweetwater County Marriage License Report For November 19 to November 30

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between November 19 to November 30.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Jeremiah Loyall Thompson, 26, to Holly Marie Provence, 21, both of Rock Springs.

Dalton Lee Trembath, 25, of Worland, to Tiffany Ann Reese, 28, of Green River.

Matthew Wade Sarvey, 45, of Green River, to Kathryn Ellen Knouff, 46, of Colorado Springs.

Nathan Ruben Muniz, 40, to Mindee Lee Balzly, 43, both of Rock Springs.

Joshua Lee Roy Pate, 26, to Elysha Renea Cook, 28, both of Green River.

Sebastian Glen Williamson, 25, to Dallas Regan Coursey, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Stephen David Madden, 58, to Susan Ann Burns, 49, both of Rock Springs.

James Thomas Norred, 32, of Senoia, GA, to Trista Nicole Dennis, 32, of Rock Springs.