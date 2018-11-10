Sweetwater County Marriage License Report For November 5 to November 9

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between November 5 to November 9.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Trevor Saunders, 26, to Danielle Clari Dandridge, 25, both of Rock Springs.

Abdias Torres Diaz, 43, to Ana Garcia, 48, both of Rock Springs.

Rosendo Campos, 23, to Cinthia Janet Amador Tapia, 20, both of Rock Springs.

Garron Lee Davis, 23, to Natasha Shell Moates, 22, both of Rock Springs.