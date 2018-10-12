Sweetwater County Marriage License Report For October 9-12

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between October 9 and October 12.

Jesus Anthony Osuna, 30, to Anel Alejandra Dominguez-Cuesta, 24, of Arizona and Mexico respectively.

David Joshua Siegel, 28, to Devon Mariah Nelson, 27, of Idaho and Wyoming respectively.

Marteisha Namarae Kirk, 30, to Gina Kay Schiller, 31, of Wyoming and Utah respectively.

Christian Jordan Cosby, 25, to Morgan Kristine Buckendorf, 23, of Alabama and Wyoming respectively.

Edward Ray Bernatis, 21, to Megan Nicole Paxton, 25, both of Wyoming.

Alberto Alans Montoya Juarez, 27, to Daniela Alvarado Ruiz, 25, both of Mexico.